AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the February 29th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ AGNCP opened at $22.96 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $23.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.