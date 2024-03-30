Aion (AION) Price Up 6.6% This Week

Aion (AION) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $859.57 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00111639 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00040366 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00018203 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002840 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 75.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.