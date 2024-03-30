Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.42

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and traded as low as $37.12. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 11,960 shares trading hands.

Ajinomoto Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.