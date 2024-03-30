Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 0.4% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,884,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,727,000 after buying an additional 129,611 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,530,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after buying an additional 53,003 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $47.46 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

