Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $334.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $334.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,610,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 348.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,938,000 after purchasing an additional 587,886 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,749 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Price Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $327.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.02. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

(Get Free Report

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

