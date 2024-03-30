Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.93

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.93 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 38.10 ($0.48). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 39.70 ($0.50), with a volume of 851,548 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alliance Pharma from GBX 65 ($0.82) to GBX 60 ($0.76) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Alliance Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alliance Pharma

Alliance Pharma Price Performance

About Alliance Pharma

The firm has a market capitalization of £214.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3,970.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 39.87.

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.