Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) and TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) and TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and TKO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Allied Gaming & Entertainment alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Gaming & Entertainment -46.98% -4.29% -3.85% TKO Group 3.02% 3.11% 2.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and TKO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Gaming & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A TKO Group 0 3 11 0 2.79

Earnings & Valuation

TKO Group has a consensus target price of $107.46, suggesting a potential upside of 24.36%. Given TKO Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TKO Group is more favorable than Allied Gaming & Entertainment.

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and TKO Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Gaming & Entertainment $6.80 million 5.47 -$10.82 million ($0.10) -10.10 TKO Group $1.67 billion 8.87 $208.18 million $0.68 127.07

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Gaming & Entertainment. Allied Gaming & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TKO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of TKO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of TKO Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TKO Group has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TKO Group beats Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events. The company was formerly known as Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. in December 2022. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. In addition, the company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.