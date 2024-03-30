Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALLY. Raymond James cut shares of Ally Financial from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $41.56.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

