Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.62

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.62 and traded as high as C$0.62. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 113,765 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of C$142.67 million, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26.
Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.
