Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Reduced by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,309 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,312 shares of company stock worth $37,268,315 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $152.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.89 and a 200-day moving average of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $155.20. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

