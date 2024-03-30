Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

MO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

