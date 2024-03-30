Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMED stock opened at $92.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.28, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $570.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Amedisys by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 40.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 6.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

