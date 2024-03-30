American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (QCON) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:QCON opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 68,175.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

The American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (QCON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Convertible index. The fund is actively managed to provide an investment portfolio of US convertible securities, of any credit quality, using a proprietary screening method. QCON was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

