American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,762 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 27,940 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,222. The stock has a market cap of $164.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.69.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.84.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

