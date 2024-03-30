American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 million, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.