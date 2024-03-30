American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.55.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $197.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.13. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

