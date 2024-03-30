Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $284.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.72.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

