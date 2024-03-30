Analysts Set AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Target Price at $50.04

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

APP stock opened at $69.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.88. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $74.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $666,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

