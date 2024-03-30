Analysts Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) PT at GBX 254.17

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 254.17 ($3.21).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.79) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.29) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

MKS opened at GBX 265.10 ($3.35) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 245.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 245.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 154.30 ($1.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 293.20 ($3.71). The firm has a market cap of £5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,325.50, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

