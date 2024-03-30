Analyzing Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) & Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ)

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) and Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy Vault and Hoku’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault $341.54 million 0.77 -$98.44 million ($0.68) -2.63 Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hoku has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energy Vault.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault -28.82% -40.42% -28.15% Hoku N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Energy Vault and Hoku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Energy Vault has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoku has a beta of -15.42, indicating that its stock price is 1,642% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Energy Vault and Hoku, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 0 4 0 2.60 Hoku 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energy Vault currently has a consensus price target of $4.38, suggesting a potential upside of 144.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Energy Vault shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Energy Vault shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Hoku shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Energy Vault beats Hoku on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Vault

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

About Hoku

(Get Free Report)

Hoku Corporation operates as a solar energy products and services company primarily in the United States. It focuses on manufacturing polysilicon, a primary material used in the manufacture of photovoltaic (PV) modules; and designing, engineering, and installing turnkey PV systems and related services in Hawaii using solar modules purchased from third-party suppliers. The company was formerly known as Hoku Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Hoku Corporation in March 2010. Hoku Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. On July 2, 2013, Hoku Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.