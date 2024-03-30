Analyzing RealReal (REAL) & Its Peers

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare RealReal to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.7% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% RealReal Competitors -23.16% -42.80% -4.42%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal Competitors 120 539 460 6 2.31

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RealReal and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

RealReal presently has a consensus target price of $3.60, suggesting a potential downside of 7.93%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential downside of 0.01%. Given RealReal’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RealReal has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

RealReal has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s peers have a beta of 1.09, indicating that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RealReal and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million -$168.47 million -2.34 RealReal Competitors $1.93 billion $32.37 million 10.80

RealReal’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

RealReal peers beat RealReal on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

