Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.10

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 743023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,389,000 after acquiring an additional 193,263 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,696,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,262,000 after purchasing an additional 272,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,513,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 507,577 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

