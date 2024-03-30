Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW) Trading 18.3% Higher

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Get Free Report) traded up 18.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 28,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 32,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 18.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,666 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.