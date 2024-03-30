Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 27 Per Share

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ARBB stock opened at GBX 1,080 ($13.65) on Friday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($10.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,150 ($14.53). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,035.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 985.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £174.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.69, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Arbuthnot Banking Group

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Henry Angest acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.51) per share, for a total transaction of £990,000 ($1,251,105.78). 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

