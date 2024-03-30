ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Up 0.6 %
ABIO opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $2.16.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
