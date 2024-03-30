ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABIO opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $2.16.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

