Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.86

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.86 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 7385573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Ares Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 71.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1,865.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,570 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,282,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,890,000 after acquiring an additional 840,823 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $13,992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

