Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Short Interest Update

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the February 29th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ares Commercial Real Estate

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Commercial Real Estate

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $715,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 141.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3,015.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

NYSE ACRE traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.45. 679,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,439. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $405.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently -138.89%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

