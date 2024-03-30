argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $408.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $402.00 to $408.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $530.74.

Get argenx alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on argenx

argenx Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $393.72 on Tuesday. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.60 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.