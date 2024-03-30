Ark (ARK) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $197.92 million and $7.94 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00001995 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001588 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,837,890 coins and its circulating supply is 179,836,864 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

