ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dantai Capital Ltd

Dantai Capital Ltd lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 3.3% of Dantai Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dantai Capital Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $970.47. The stock had a trading volume of 685,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,713. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $929.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $753.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

