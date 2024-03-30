Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 695,844 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 208,231 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

