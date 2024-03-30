AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in March

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the February 29th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.9 days.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZNCF traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.96. 2,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.64. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $118.16 and a 1-year high of $153.10.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $0.93. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 343.14%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

