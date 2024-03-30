Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 26,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 295,907 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,778,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,161. The firm has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average is $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

