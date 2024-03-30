Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.13. 1,878,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,697. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.87.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.