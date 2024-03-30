Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $3.51 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $97.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,700,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,173,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average of $83.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

