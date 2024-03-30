Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after acquiring an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $726,454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.55. 1,740,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,257. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $165.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

