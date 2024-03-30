Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 3,028 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.7 %

META traded down $8.28 on Friday, hitting $485.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,212,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,960,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $469.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.54 and a 12-month high of $523.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,504,435 shares of company stock valued at $703,629,367. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

