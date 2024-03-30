Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.50. 6,064,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $203.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.09.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

