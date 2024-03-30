Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after buying an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,558,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after acquiring an additional 531,418 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $2.50 on Friday, hitting $262.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,558. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $263.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.