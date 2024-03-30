Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,956 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 185.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 130.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,461,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,692,152. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

