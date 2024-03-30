Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,974 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $5.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.61. 3,614,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,126. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.68 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.