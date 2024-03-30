Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 200 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 50.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $464,515,000 after acquiring an additional 612,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $104,344,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 257,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,296,000 after acquiring an additional 190,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181,393 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE TFX traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.17. 288,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,478. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

