Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 2,271 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.20.

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.68. 1,983,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,536. The company has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $317.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

