Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 2,714 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.3 %

MDT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.15. 7,579,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,299,521. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

