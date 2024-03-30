Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 3,194 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 15,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.18.

Netflix Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $607.33. 3,708,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,554. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $584.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.53. The company has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $634.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

