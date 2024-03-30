Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 647 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.19. 1,228,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.55. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

