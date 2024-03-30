Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,292 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned about 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,480 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $20,031,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,987,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,474,000 after purchasing an additional 708,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,599,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. 818,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,982. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

