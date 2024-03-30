Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 205 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMDV. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS:SMDV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.02. The company had a trading volume of 67,419 shares. The firm has a market cap of $876.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.25. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.