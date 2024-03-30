Atlas Brown Inc. Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.54.

General Electric Stock Down 2.5 %

General Electric stock traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.53. 9,674,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,582,587. General Electric has a 12 month low of $93.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

