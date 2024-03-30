Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $311,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,466,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,954,156. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

